Facebook Watch: New Schedule

BySammi Turano

Jun 11, 2020 , ,

Here are some highlights for Facebook Watch’s hit shows. These new episodes are set to air within  the next few days.

Sunday, June 14

9 Months with Courteney Cox

9pm ET / 6pm PT

Season 2, Episode 11: IVF Almost Destroyed Our Marriage

Candace and Tim from Season One consider another harrowing round of IVF. Kateka and Stu finally resign to using an egg donor. Caylea informs D’Quan that their baby is little.

 

Monday, June 15

Returning the Favor

5pm ET / 2pm PT

Episode 4

In a series of special mini-episodes Mike Rowe is virtually connecting with, surprising and rewarding those helping their communities with the funds they need to continue their charitable work. 

 

Thursday, June 18

9 Months with Courteney Cox

9pm ET / 6pm PT

Season 2, Episode 12: Deployed Dad Returns

Deployed dad Jon returns home and meets his baby for the first time. Charisse challenges David to step up as her advocate. Patrishia becomes concerned when her water breaks early at just 34 weeks.

 

