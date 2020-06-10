TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

What to Watch

Da 5 Bloods Premieres on Netflix Friday!

BySammi Turano

Jun 10, 2020 , ,
DA 5 BLOODS is premiering on Netflix on FRIDAY! To celebrate, we have a sneak peek and more information on the movie. Check it out below.
From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Previews What to Watch

HBO Max Releases Karma Trailer

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano
What to Watch

EPIX Releases HELTER SKELTER: AN AMERICAN MYTH Friday!

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano
What to Watch

Programming Addressing the Concerns of African Americans

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Previews What to Watch

HBO Max Releases Karma Trailer

Jun 10, 2020 Sammi Turano
What to Watch

EPIX Releases HELTER SKELTER: AN AMERICAN MYTH Friday!

Jun 10, 2020 Sammi Turano
What to Watch

Da 5 Bloods Premieres on Netflix Friday!

Jun 10, 2020 Sammi Turano
Recaps

America’s Got Talent: Recap for 6/9/2020

Jun 9, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!