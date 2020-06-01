Celebrity Spotlight: Tess Haubrich

Tess Haubrich is on her way to becoming a household name. She has appeared in many shows and movies, including Wolverine, Wolf Creek and Home and Away. She captivates audiences with each performance, always leaving us wanting more.

Now this superstar in the making is in a new series called Bad Mothers as Sarah, a wife and mom who seems to have it all together on the outside, but in reality, things are quite different.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Tess described Sarah as a strong woman who tries to keep her family together despite issues and turmoil going on behind closed doors. She teases that we will be seeing the women come together as they deal with difficult issues, motherhood, crime and mystery. In short, it is a modern day Desperate Housewives with twists and turns in every episode. It deals with a lot of current issues, making the show relatable and interesting to watch.

Tess says filming the show (which took place over a year ago) is something that while emotionally draining at times, was a wonderful experience. She loved working with all the women and enjoyed all of the scenes they did together, especially the one where she ends up on the floor at Maddie’s house….and you are going to need to tune in to see what that is all about.

Bad Mothers may showcase Tess as an actress, but who she is as a person is what makes her memorable. I look forward to seeing what she does next and know she will continue to succeed in all that she does.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

