Celebrity Spotlight; Per Gilpin

Frasier alum Peri Gilpin talks to TVGrapevine about her new show Old Guy.

How would you describe Old Guy?

A funny, insightful, big-hearted look at ageism in Hollywood.

-What attracted you to the role?

I love the true story it’s based on and Winnie, ( my character) rings true in a smart and funny way.

-In what ways do you relate to your character?

I’m often myopic, insensitive, demanding, and I’m usually trying to talk someone into something.

-What was it like working with such a great cast?

Wonderful and sweet.

-What were some challenges of playing the role?

The sincerity and kindness of Roger, the actor I was working with, made it difficult to be as insensitive as Winnie needed to seem for it to work….

-What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

FIVE SISTERS PRODUCTIONS are literally 5 Sisters who made this web series about their parents. Their parents play the lead roles. It was fun to be part of a Family project and watch a family work so amicably and creatively together. The Make- up and Hair department kept me laughing while doing amazing work, while everyone else worked hard to shoot my part all in one day.

-What else are you working on?

I just finished 2 fantastic Indie movies that I’m super proud to have been a part of- RUSHED and WE BROKE UP. Both are coming out soon.

-Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I’m grateful.

-What are you watching on TV these days?

A lot of documentaries, news, Dave Chappelle, Family Reunion, Succession, Self Made, Bad Education, Dead To Me and can’t wait for HAMILTON,

-Anything else you want to share?

Enjoy OLD GUY! Watch the episodes here:youtu.be/fzbK9mooI70

