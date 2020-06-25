Celebrity Spotlight; Per Gilpin

Frasier alum Peri Gilpin talks to TVGrapevine about her new show Old Guy.
How would you describe Old Guy?
A funny, insightful, big-hearted look at ageism in Hollywood.
-What attracted you to the role?
I love the true story it’s based on and Winnie, ( my character) rings true in a smart and funny way.
-In what ways do you relate to your character?
I’m often myopic, insensitive, demanding, and I’m usually trying to talk someone into something.
-What was it like working with such a great cast?
Wonderful and sweet.
-What were some challenges of playing the role?
The sincerity and kindness of Roger, the actor I was working with, made it difficult to be as insensitive as Winnie needed to seem for it to work….
-What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?
FIVE SISTERS PRODUCTIONS are literally 5 Sisters who made this web series about their parents. Their parents play the lead roles. It was fun to be part of a Family project and watch a family work so amicably and creatively together. The Make- up and Hair department kept me laughing while doing amazing work, while everyone else worked hard to shoot my part all in one day.
-What else are you working on?
I just finished 2 fantastic Indie movies that I’m super proud to have been a part of- RUSHED and WE BROKE UP. Both are coming out soon.
-Tell me a fun fact about yourself.
I’m grateful.
-What are you watching on TV these days?
A lot of documentaries, news, Dave Chappelle, Family Reunion, Succession, Self Made, Bad Education, Dead To Me and can’t wait for HAMILTON,
-Anything else you want to share?
Enjoy OLD GUY! Watch the episodes here:youtu.be/fzbK9mooI70