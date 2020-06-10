Celebrity Spotlight: Chrissy Stokes

Chrissy Stokes talks to TVGrapevine about her life, career and more.

Tell me a bit about yourself and your career.

I’m Chrissy, I love to act & sing and make other people feel good. Right now my big career move is Howard High, a music dramedy streaming now on UrbanflixTV, and I also handle production design for films as well.

How would you describe Howard High?

I would describe Howard High as a fun, energetic, positive musical.

What attracted you to the role?

Nicki was so vulnerable which I loved, she isn’t afraid to show you how she’s really feeling.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

I relate to Nicki by being a young woman who is trying to find my place in this world.

What was it like working with such a great cast?

It was AMAZING.

It helped me to be able to better myself being around such an amazing cast.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Haha my dad directing me! It’s always so fun to work with my pops but he’s a stickler. I love it though because he wants the best for me

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

All of us being so tight and becoming family.

What else are you working on?

Right now I’m working on an EP, which is yet to be named.

& secondly, I am working on putting out new content on YouTube with my best friend. The YouTube channel is “Chrissy & Miya” you should check it out!

What are you watching on TV these days?

I enjoy All American such a wonderful show with such amazing actresses & actors.

Anything else you want to share?

I hope that you are all staying safe in such tough times. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you for having me.

