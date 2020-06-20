TV Grapevine

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Items 9 and 13 Completed

BySammi Turano

Jun 20, 2020 , , , , ,

This week, I completed two more events on my 40 by 40 challenge. While it was a bit different than I expected due to the pandemic, it was a wonderful, thrilling and beautiful honor to be a part of this event.

The items in question that were completed? One was Interview/be at a junket with an A List celebrity and attend a movie premiere/junket as press.

The movie was Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. I was invited to be a part of the movie junket by Netflix themselves, which was an incredible honor. The junket consisted of Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo and SPIKE LEE! Yes, I got to be in an interview conference/movie junket with the man….the legend. Although I did not get to ask my question, just being there was a wonderful surreal experience. I count this as two items completed because it was that much of an honor to be invited and able to attend. Thank you to Netflix to making this happen!

