40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 19

BySammi Turano

Jun 14, 2020 , , , , , ,

Recipe nineteen is finished! I am visiting my mom and told her I would make her one of the recipes from this cookbook challenge. We agreed on the Pork Chop with Sweet Potato Mash and Spinach.  It is a meal I make pretty often on my own, but Snoop’s recipe put a new spin on an old classic.

The pork chops were seasoned with pepper and seasoned salt (which contained the paprika and cayenne pepper needed) and fried in a pan with melted butter.(It called for olive oil, but I was out, so I made a swap)

After cooking for four minutes on each side, add the homemade BBQ sauce (1/2 cup apricot jam, 1/4 cup ketchup, 2tbs each of mustard, Worcestershire sauce and apple cider vinegar and 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes) Let pork chops marinate in sauce until done cooking,

The sweet potatoes were also quite simple. Just peel and cut four of them and cook in boiled water with garlic and salt until tender. Drain and mash with butter. Add salt and pepper to taste.

The spinach was cooked with lemon and butter (or olive oil) until wilted. If you use a fresh lemon add zest for extra taste.

My mom LOVED the recipe and I am definitely adding it to my rotating recipes.

More coming this week, stay tuned!

 

 

