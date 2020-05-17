TV Grapevine

Vince Gilligan Announces New AFI Movie Club Selection

May 17, 2020

Vince Gilligan announced a brand new AFI Movie Club selection on Friday: STAGECOACH. The film is ranked #63 on AFI’s original list of the greatest American films of all time! John Wayne was named one of the greatest screen legends by AFI, and director John Ford was the recipient of the inaugural AFI Life Achievement Award in 1973.

 

DID YOU KNOW? John Ford earned an Academy Award® nomination for Best Director for STAGECOACH. He lost to Victor Fleming, who had directed GONE WITH THE WIND (and THE WIZARD OF OZ!) that same year.

