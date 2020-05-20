The Masked Singer: Who Won Season Three?

The third season of The Masked Singer on Fox has come to a close. Tonight ended with the finalists singing their hearts out for the win. It was a tough call, but at the end of the day, it was The Night Angel who won it all…..with the Turtle coming in second place and the Frog coming in third.

Check out their identities below!

“THE NIGHT ANGEL” IS KANDI BURRUSS!

THE “NIGHT ANGEL” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/4m5EvOPHFXQ

THE “NIGHT ANGEL” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/oES8pTQP0ng

THE TURTLE” IS JESSE McCARTNEY:

“THE TURTLE” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/uiBN_rvK6aM

“THE TURTLE” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/sZkPYyGe5-

THE FROG” IS BOW WOW:

“THE FROG” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/ZP-mCmojOSY

“THE FROG” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/loe-aBtV7u4