The Biebers on Watch Air All New Episode Today

The Biebers have a brand new episode of their show The Biebers on Watch airing now on Facebook Watch.

In episode two of the new series, Justin and Hailey take fans into the kitchen as they prepare Justin’s favorite pasta dish, and the couple gets candid about depression, skincare and Hailey’s favorite Justin Bieber songs.

COOK LIKE THE BIEBERS – TODAY’S PASTA RECIPE

Ingredients

3 Sausages (out of casing)

Tomato/marinara sauce

Heavy cream

Chopped onion

Minced garlic

Pasta (The Biebers use gluten-free)

Process