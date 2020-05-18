The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Winners Announced

Tonight audiences tuned into the finale of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” taking place in Music City – Nashville. The stunning final competition saw the remaining couples capture viewers’ hearts and perform in front of their largest audience yet.

The couples wowed the celebrity judges with their stage chemistry and musical talents and winners Bri and Chris now have the opportunity to embark on a journey of musical fame and fortune, and the love of a lifetime.

The tension was high and the stakes were higher as the couples performed for the panel of celebrity judges, including one of Bachelor Nation’s most popular couples, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick; Broadway, film and television star Taye Diggs; actress, singer-songwriter and movie producer Rita Wilson; and multiplatinum recording artist Jewel