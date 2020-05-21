State of Happiness Premieres Tonight on Topic

Do you need something new to watch tonight? Check out State of Happiness on Topic! Check out more information below:

SYNOPSIS: State of Happiness is a TV drama series that tells the story of Western prosperity, a changing nation, a Klondike town, and four young people who are thrown into a whirlwind of opportunities. The stories of these four young people are intertwined with each other, and they are all in one way or another affected by the oil industry and all the changes the oil brought with it; the development of the welfare state, equal rights for men and women, immigration and prosperity.

STARRING: Anne Regine Ellingsæter, Amund Harboe, Malene Wadel, Bart Edwards, Per Kjærstad, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Pia Tjelta, Vegar Hoel, Max Fowler, Adam Fergus, Anastasios Soulis