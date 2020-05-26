TV Grapevine

Spelling The Dream Sneak Peek

By Sammi Turano

May 26, 2020
Here is a sneak peek at the new Netflix film Spelling The Dream, set to premiere on June 3rd.
An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. SPELLING THE DREAM chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. With fascinating perspectives from CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hari Kondabolu, ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi, 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner, Nupur Lala, and others, the film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the community. Directed and produced by Sam Rega. Produced by Chris Weller.

By Sammi Turano

