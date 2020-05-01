Sammi’s Favorite Things: Big Demi Energy With Demi Burnett

I love a good podcast. They are a nice way to learn about different topics and people. I just recently discovered Demi Burnett’s new podcast called Big Demi Energy and I am already addicted. The Bachelor alum is only one episode in and there is no doubt the show is here to stay.

Her debut episode featured fellow Bachelor alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, who were married last summer. The trio discussed the show, life and everything in between, including how the fan favorite couple eventually got their fairy tale ending. Future episodes promise more of the same….fun, friendship and of course gossip.

Demi has a Brandi Glanville personality (unfiltered) with a sense of humor that will leave you laughing and smiling for hours.

Listening to Demi is like having a fun girlfriend to shoot the breeze with and tell it like it is. She is sassy and a little bit badassy, but most of all, someone who keeps you coming back for more. Demi is the friend we all love in our group and exactly what we need in times like this.

Her podcast can be heard on PodcastOne.