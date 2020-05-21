Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: What You Missed Last Night

It is season ten, episode six of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Garcelle’s friends are awesome and they need to be featured more often.

-Garcelle is a class act for never saying anything negative about her ex husband/the father of her children.

-We are never going to hear the end of this Kyle/Denise feud, are we?

-Denise’s daughter looks just like her….so pretty.

-Denise is so cute worrying about Sami and seems like a great mom.

-I also appreciate her honesty about Charlie Sheen, but how she also tries to not focus on the negative for the sake of her kids.

-KYLE! Denise has EVERY right to decide that she doesn’t want to discuss sex and threesomes in front of minors. She was not only watching out for her kids, but responsible for the other kids present. I somehow doubt their parents would appreciate them coming home and talking about how Lola and Sami’s mom’s friends were discussing threesomes and sexual acts.

-I love seeing Erika prepare for her role in Chicago. I wish I could have seen her perform on Broadway.

-HARRY! He is doing theatre now too? Good for him!

-I am glad he is working on his relationship with Amelia and helping her with her eating disorder and anxiety.

-I am also glad they are bringing up therapy and taking away the stigma. So many people are embarrassed and ashamed of going, seeing them talk about it is wonderful and can help so many people.

-Dorit is an interior designer? I had no idea.

-WOW, there is no love lost between Dorit and LVP, is there?

-Why is Kyle so shocked Mauricio can make a sandwich? I was able to do that at, like, five.

-Garcelle is busy and hardworking, good for her!

-Can these ladies let it go with the Denise thing?

-Tom and Erika are so sweet together.

-Lisa and Erika are in the same outfit and Garcelle’s is very similar.

– This party is going to be a disaster.

-Tom seems like a blast to hang out with.

-I officially nominate Denise as my Hollywood BFF.

-Astrology Dude is HOT!

-The flashbacks to the season one astrology party…..WOW. I forgot all about that craziness.

-These readings are quite interesting.

-Why are we still harping on the Teddi/Kyle friendship? WHO CARES if they are closer?

-I am glad Sutton improved her behavior when she was reminded she was a guest in Erika’s home.

-All this bickering though….it reminds me of high school.

More next week, stay tuned.