Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Sex, Drama and Denise Richards

It is season ten, episode seven of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Dorit and Kyle’s feud reminds me of high school drama.

-Why does Dorit even CARE if Kyle went to therapy with Teddi? Why is it her business?

-How the heck do they film someone as they drive? That would freak me the heck out if I were behind the wheel.

-I adore how Garcelle’s sons hug her in front of their friends, especially at their age. So sweet.

-I love Erika’s outlook on friendships. You can only take so much before you can’t take anymore from someone, however, you don’t throw it away after one incident.

-Denise is right about putting on a brave face for others. She reminded us no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.

– This house and view is to DIE FOR!

– Poor Teddi must feel so left out on this trip since she can’t drink.

-Leave Denise alone on this topic! She said she didn’t want this conversation in front of her kids. Let it go already!

-They keep picking on Denise….what is their issue?

-Finally…Denise reminds them it was her home, her rules. She should not have to explain why she has these rules or why kids were there.

-Do these people not realize Actress Denise and Mommy Denise are two different people?Yet no one is on Lisa’s case for her sex book. (Not shaming either woman, just saying why bother one woman and not the other?)

– How do they not know how or use that coffee machine? It is the same one I have and so simple to use.

– PINEAPPLE! Wait…wrong show.

– I feel like I am having high school flashbacks with this episode.

– Denise is NOT trying to make anyone feel bad, just trying to say how they were disrespecting her in her house. She also has the right to censor what she shares her kids vs. what she shares with her friends.

-Also, she NEVER said anyone was a bad mom, it seems like the opposite is happening.

-Bringing up Charlie’s business was a real low thing to do…..so gross.

-Looks like next week is going to be filled with drama, stay tuned.