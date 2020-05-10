TV Grapevine

Naomi Watts Chooses Terms of Endearment for AFI Movie Choice

BySammi Turano

May 10, 2020 , , ,

Naomi Watts announced today’s AFI Movie Club selection: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. AFI Life Achievement Award recipients Shirley MacLaine (2012) and Jack Nicholson (1994) came together to help bring you to tears in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. The film’s director, James L. Brooks, is the Artistic Director of the AFI Conservatory.

Trivia: Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger were both nominated for the Best Actress Oscar® for their work in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. MacLaine took home the award and, in her acceptance speech, said, “Films and life are like clay, waiting for us to mold it.”

