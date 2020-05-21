TV Grapevine

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to Plea Guilty to Conspiracy Charges

BySammi Turano

May 21, 2020
Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are said to be pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in connection to their role in the college admissions scam, the US Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts said.
The two, along with several other parents, including Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman, were arrested last year after Operation Varsity Blues came to light.
Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and also  faces a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.
Giannulli will be sentenced to five months in prison,  a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.
However, this is all subject to the court’s approval. The two will face the judge this Friday.
Story developing…..

