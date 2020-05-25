Lifetime Celebrates 30 Years of Movies

This coming weekend, Lifetime will celebrate 30 years of movies by airing some of their fan favorites. Take a look at the schedule below!
Tori Spelling and Kellie Martin (1994)
The cult-classic, Death of a Cheerleader, is inspired by Randall Sullivan’s Rolling Stone article delving into the real-life murder of a popular, affluent and beautiful California high school cheerleader at the hand of a classmate. Teen Angela’s bond with Stacy turns tragic when Angela develops a dangerous obsession with her popular new friend.No One Would Tell – 12:30pm
Candace Cameron Bure and Fred Savage – (1996)
Based on the true story of Jamie Fuller, No One Would Tell explores physical and emotional abuse in teen relationships. When shy high school student Stacy (Cameron Bure) begins dating the popular and charismatic Bobby (Savage), it soon becomes increasingly clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side. When Stacy goes missing, her mother and friends must fight for justice for Stacy.
Robin Roberts Presents: Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story – 2pm
Niecy Nash, Rayven Symone Ferrell and Ta’Rhonda Jones –(2020)
In the summer of 1998, Gloria Williams (Nash), reeling from a recent miscarriage, drove from her home in South Carolina and walked into a Jacksonville, Florida hospital posing as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah Mobley (Ferrell) out of her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Jones) arms. Gloria went on to rename the baby Alexis and raised her as her own. It wasn’t until years later, when Alexis applied for her first job and couldn’t provide identification, that she realized something was wrong. After confronting Gloria, Alexis learned the truth and decided to keep the secret as long as she could, until an anonymous tip soon led to Gloria’s arrest and their world came tumbling down. The film is based on a true story and is the first movie under the Robin Roberts Presents banner and executive produced by the award-winning journalist.
Flowers in the Attic – 4pm
Heather Graham, Ellen Burystn and Kiernan Shipka – (2014)
Based on V.C. Andrews’ controversial book that quickly became a cult classic, Flowers in the Attic weaves the twisted story of the Dollanganger kids who, after the unexpected death of their father, are convinced by their mother Corrine (Graham) to stay hidden in the attic of their wealthy grandparents’ mansion, where they endure unimaginable treatment.
The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders – 6pm
Denise Richards and Savannah May (2019)
An incoming transfer student (May) reluctantly tries out for cheer squad at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother (Richards). After making the team, she discovers it comes at a price.
NEW THRILLER PREMIERE
The Captive Nanny – 8pm– 8pm
Austin Highsmith, Karynn Moore, Judah Abner Paul, and Michael Aaron Milligan
Chloe (Moore) is a nanny who desperately wants to adopt a child but needs to get her life together first. She finds the perfect live-in nanny position with the Brown family—Emily (Highsmith), Michael (Milligan), their son (Paul)—and she hopes to finally get her life in order. But she quickly learns that something is a bit off with the Browns, and they are not who they seem. The Captive Nanny is produced by MarVista Entertainment.
All Times ET/PT
Kristen Dunst, Park Overall, and Julia Whelan – (1998)
Inspired by a true story, Fifteen & Pregnant chronicles the journey of 15-year-old Tina (Dunst) when she becomes pregnant and her parents must grapple not only with their own current marital crisis, but also their opposing views on adoption.Beaches – 12pm
Idina Menzel and Nia Long – (2017)
In this contemporary remake, Beaches follows the serendipitous meeting of two young girls on the Venice Boardwalk, who, though worlds apart in lifestyle, embark on unexpected and lifelong friendship. CC (Menzel) is an aspiring singer trying to make it in Los Angeles until she is discovered by a director who gives her her first big shot. Hillary (Long) is the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer who struggles to find her own destiny. Their friendship — even with its ups and downs — sustains them for decades. The film features new takes on the classic songs “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “The Glory of Love” and includes several other songs recorded specifically for the movie.
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart – 2pm
Lex Scott Davis – (2016)
The film follows the singer Toni Braxton’s (Davis) journey from her discovery by mega producers L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, to her battle with Lupus. The movie also delves into how she made it through her public divorce all while navigating her son’s autism and family struggles and chronicles the untold measures the wildly talented artist took to make herself and her family whole again, becoming a global inspiration. Seven-time Grammy® Award-winning R&B icon Toni Braxton executive produces the two-hour film, which is based on her popular memoir Unbreak My Heart.
The Client List – 4pm
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Cybill Shepherd – (2010)
When Samantha Horton (Hewitt), a former Texas homecoming queen and physical therapist, loses her job and must support her family, she takes a position at a seemingly traditional day spa. But when she realizes massages aren’t the only services on the menu, she quickly grabs the opportunity to relieve her financial hardships, until she finds herself in the middle of a high-profile case. Inspired by a true story.
Tempting Fate – 6pm
Alyssa Milano and Steve Kazee – (2019)
Based on Jane Green’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Tempting Fate follows the story of mother-of two Gabby (Milano) whose picture-perfect marriage to Elliott (Kazee) is jeopardized when she meets Matt, a handsome younger man. What begins as a business opportunity soon develops into an emotional affair leading Gabby to eventually succumb to Matt’s unrelenting attraction, never foreseeing the life-changing consequences that lie ahead.
NEW THRILLER PREMIERE
My Husband’s Deadly Past – 8pm
Sarah Butler, Peter Benson, Madelyn Grace, Brendon Zub and Lucia Walters
Mackenzie (Butler) is haunted by visions that suggest she killed a missing coed. She later discovers that her psychiatrist husband, Otto (Benson), has manipulated her memory to hide his own role in the murder. My Husband’s Deadly Past is produced by Johnson Production Group.