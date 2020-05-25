Lifetime Celebrates 30 Years of Movies

This coming weekend, Lifetime will celebrate 30 years of movies by airing some of their fan favorites. Take a look at the schedule below!

The cult-classic, Death of a Cheerleader, is inspired by Randall Sullivan’s Rolling Stone article delving into the real-life murder of a popular, affluent and beautiful California high school cheerleader at the hand of a classmate. Teen Angela’s bond with Stacy turns tragic when Angela develops a dangerous obsession with her popular new friend.Based on the true story of Jamie Fuller, No One Would Tell explores physical and emotional abuse in teen relationships. When shy high school student Stacy (Cameron Bure) begins dating the popular and charismatic Bobby (Savage), it soon becomes increasingly clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side. When Stacy goes missing, her mother and friends must fight for justice for Stacy.

Robin Roberts Presents: Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story – 2pm

Niecy Nash, Rayven Symone Ferrell and Ta’Rhonda Jones –(2020)

In the summer of 1998, Gloria Williams (Nash), reeling from a recent miscarriage, drove from her home in South Carolina and walked into a Jacksonville, Florida hospital posing as a nurse and took newborn Kamiyah Mobley (Ferrell) out of her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Jones) arms. Gloria went on to rename the baby Alexis and raised her as her own. It wasn’t until years later, when Alexis applied for her first job and couldn’t provide identification, that she realized something was wrong. After confronting Gloria, Alexis learned the truth and decided to keep the secret as long as she could, until an anonymous tip soon led to Gloria’s arrest and their world came tumbling down. The film is based on a true story and is the first movie under the Robin Roberts Presents banner and executive produced by the award-winning journalist.

Flowers in the Attic – 4pm

Heather Graham, Ellen Burystn and Kiernan Shipka – (2014)

Based on V.C. Andrews’ controversial book that quickly became a cult classic, Flowers in the Attic weaves the twisted story of the Dollanganger kids who, after the unexpected death of their father, are convinced by their mother Corrine (Graham) to stay hidden in the attic of their wealthy grandparents’ mansion, where they endure unimaginable treatment.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders – 6pm

Denise Richards and Savannah May (2019)

An incoming transfer student (May) reluctantly tries out for cheer squad at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother (Richards). After making the team, she discovers it comes at a price.

NEW THRILLER PREMIERE

The Captive Nanny – 8pm– 8pm

Austin Highsmith, Karynn Moore, Judah Abner Paul, and Michael Aaron Milligan

Chloe (Moore) is a nanny who desperately wants to adopt a child but needs to get her life together first. She finds the perfect live-in nanny position with the Brown family—Emily (Highsmith), Michael (Milligan), their son (Paul)—and she hopes to finally get her life in order. But she quickly learns that something is a bit off with the Browns, and they are not who they seem. The Captive Nanny is produced by MarVista Entertainment.