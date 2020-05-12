TV Grapevine

Jessica Biel Announces Today’s AFI Movie

BySammi Turano

May 12, 2020 , , , ,

Jessica Biel announced today’s AFI Movie Club selection: EASY RIDER. The film was selected for both AFI’s original and 10th Anniversary lists of the greatest American films of all time, and “Born to Be Wild” was recognized by AFI as one of the greatest songs ever featured in a film. EASY RIDER’s journey to the big screen included AFI Life Achievement Award recipient Jack Nicholson.

TRIVIA:  Although the screenplay was written by the stars of the film – Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, along with novelist Terry Southern – a great deal of the movie ended up improvised.

