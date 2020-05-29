ID Releases Air Dates for Remaining Nine at 9 Episodes

ID has been airing Nine at 9 each week and the series has quickly proven to be a huge hit. The remaining episodes are set to air in the coming weeks and we have a look at what will air.

The remaining line up of premieres for ID PRESENTS: NINE AT 9 is as follows:

LITTLE BOY LOST: AN ID MYSTERY

Premieres Friday, May 29 from 9-10 p.m. ET

In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Oregon, but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it. Sparking a panicked search around the town led by Kyron’s mother and father, all eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Terri’s strange behavior and weak alibi lead investigators to believe that she is a person of interest in Kyron’s disappearance. Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case. With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case, casting light on each shred of evidence that could possibly lead to solving this tragic kidnapping.

20/20 ON ID INVESTIGATES: MY FATHER BTK

Premieres on ID on Saturday, May 30 from 9-11 p.m. ET

Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kansas, with her father, mother and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community. The moniker came from the way the killer would murder his victims. He broke into their homes where he would bind, torture and kill his victims. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her. Years later, a knock at the door and a visit from the FBI would lead Kerri to learn that the man who raised her was engulfed in a horrifying double life. Her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer. Thisspecial installment of 20/20 features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.

WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

Premieres Sunday, May 31 from 9-12 a.m. ET

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein is found dying in his prison cell, a violent and dramatic end to the life of one of the nation’s most mysterious billionaires. The financier had close relationships with some of the world’s most elite political figures and celebrities, yet he remained a shadowy figure for most of his life. Dogged by accusations of sexual abuse of young girls, Epstein is eventually labeled a convicted sex offender but leveraged his considerable wealth and power for preferential treatment at every turn – until his earth-shattering arrest for sex trafficking in July 2019, and his death a month later. But when the official cause of death, suicide, is called into question, coupled with bizarre circumstances surrounding the night of his demise, conspiracy theories run wild. Suicide? Assassination? Will we ever know what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein? This three-part special takes a closer look at the life, crimes and questions surrounding the death of this enigmatic and controversial figure.

VANISHED IN NEW CANAAN: AN ID MYSTERY

Premieres Monday, June 1 from 9-10 p.m. ET

Jennifer Dulos seems to have a picture-perfect life. At 50 years old, she has built a beautiful life in affluent, safe, New Canaan, Connecticut, and keeps busy raising her five children. But when she disappears in 2019, the case quickly gains national attention and speculation. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer is embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The investigation pivots to Fotis and his new lover as the culprits, and as more details unfurl, both are arrested. But before justice can be served, the story takes another tragic turn.

THE TRUTH BEHIND JOE EXOTIC: THE RICK KIRKHAM STORY

Premieres Tuesday, June 2 from 9-10 p.m. ET

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding “Tiger King,” TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure, Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show. Kirkham knew he struck gold with the quirky cast of characters and captured all the content he could for his own reality show. But, after a fallout with Exotic, Kirkham found his entire collection of footage ravaged by an arson fire, a criminal act which has yet to be prosecuted. After yet another fire plagued his home in the U.S., Kirkham knew he had to flee for his safety and settled down in a small village in Norway to escape it all. Now, Kirkham is ready to reveal his side of the salacious saga once and for all and will unveil exclusive footage from some material that survived the fire.