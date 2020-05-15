Graduation2020 Celebration on Social Media

Today, several celebrities got together to celebrate the class of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools all over the country have canceled commencement ceremonies. Here is a look at some of the highlights from today’s virtual celebration.

Oprah

“You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You’re also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you.”

“But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope.”

“Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world’s Facebook stage, and I’m just honored to join them and salute you.”

Matthew McConaughey

“Alright. Alright, alright. You’re going to continue to learn for the rest of your life. The big learning is coming in the future for you. I promise you. The experiential learning, where you get to put what you’ve learned in school to task. This is when it gets fun, this is when it gets hard.”

Miley Cyrus

“Hello to all the graduates out there. I’m truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished. As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here’s ‘The Climb.’”