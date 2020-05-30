As the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the world around us, changed our daily lives, and introduced a “new norm,” we have been forced to accept an uncertain future. A tough reality for madly in love couples planning not only their Spring 2020 nuptials, but the rest of their lives together. Alongside many engaged couples, Lara Juliette Sanders and Samuel Mekonnen weighed their options as they rode a roller-coaster of emotions.

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Sanders, star of VOX TV’s popular docu-reality series, “Goodbye Germany” (“Goodbye Deutschland”) and Mekonnen, founder of Talent Consult LA, will tie the knot in front of a global audience via ZOOM! The virtual ceremony will be take place from their Southern California home — observing social distancing and other guidelines — with family, friends, and fans attending from their own homes.

“We strongly believe that this is a great time and chance to reboot, reflect on our goals in life, and focus on what matters the most,” Sanders shared. “For us, that is family, love, happiness, and health. In uncertain times like these, it’s important to cherish each other –you never know when it’s too late.”

“We didn’t want to wait until they lifted the restrictions, so we decided to get married on Zoom, that way everyone could be “here” with us,” Mekonnen added.

The couple have extended invites to all to attend their virtual wedding at 10:30am (PST). Pajamas are discouraged, but please plan on staying for a toast after the ceremony. There will be no chicken, beef, or fish served.

To attend the virtual wedding via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9552928026?pwd=VE5SMjlzbEVOeTQvN2hsZC9nNG84Zz09.