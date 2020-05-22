FX RENEWS WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS FOR A THIRD SEASON

FX’s hit comedy series What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a third season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. What We Do in the Shadows is currently airing its second season, which is averaging 3.2 million Total Viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms through the first six episodes, a +25% increase over the first season.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Grad said. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

What We Do in the Shadows ranks among the most critically acclaimed series on TV, with the second season scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 80 for universal acclaim. Critic reactions for season two include the following:

“brilliant show…. The dynamics among its cast of undead eccentrics are as sharp as ever”

James Poniewozik, The New York Times (April 24, 2020)

“Funniest Show on TV”

Michael Tedder, The Ringer (April 15, 2020)

“What We Do in the Shadows is the Funniest Show on TV”

Paul Tassi, Forbes (May 18, 2020)

“throwing a perfect game in its second season…every week it delivers an absolutely flawless episode”

Michael Walsh, Nerdist (May 19, 2020)

“there’s no room for improvement to the perfection that is What We Do in the Shadows”

Beth Accomando, KPBS.org (May 1, 2020)

What We Do in the Shadows returns with a new episode Wednesday, May 27 at 10pm ET/PT. In “Collaboration,” Nandor’s old familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, Guillermo leaves to serve a new master, and Nadja and Lazslo revive their musical act. Written by Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil. Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Over the course of the second season, the vampires try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are Executive Producers with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

