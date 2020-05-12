Fuller House Farewell Episodes Release Date Announced

After thirty years of laughs, tears and hugs, it is time to say goodbye to DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy. We have seen them grow from young girls into adults with families of their own on Full House and Fuller House and deal with love, loss, marriage and motherhood. In short, we have grown along with them.

Fuller House, which premiered in 2015, will be ending its run on Netflix June 2, when the final episodes will be released. We have a triple wedding, new families and even more surprises coming our way. Check out the trailer below.

www.facebook.com/netflixfamily