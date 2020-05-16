TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Death

Fred Willard Dead at 86

BySammi Turano

May 16, 2020 ,

The world has gotten a little sadder today. Fred Willard, who is is known for being in shows such as The Simpsons, Roseanne and America 2-Night, has died. He was 86 years old.

His daughter Hope released the following statement to TMZ:

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

The comedic actor was also seen in American Wedding, Anchorman and many other television shows and movies. He also made regular appearances on The Bachelor franchise for group dates.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary and survived by his daughter Hope.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his friends and family during this time.

 

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Celebrity Death Celebrity News

Jerry Seinfeld Pays Tribute to Jerry Stiller

J May, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Death

Scrubs Actor Sam Lloyd Dead at 56

J May, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Death

Actress Honor Blackman Dead at 94

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 14

May 16, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Five Fast Facts About Brian Levin 

May 16, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Death

Fred Willard Dead at 86

May 16, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity News Misc.

#Graduation2020 Celebration on Social Media

May 15, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!