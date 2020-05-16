Fred Willard Dead at 86

The world has gotten a little sadder today. Fred Willard, who is is known for being in shows such as The Simpsons, Roseanne and America 2-Night, has died. He was 86 years old.

His daughter Hope released the following statement to TMZ:

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

The comedic actor was also seen in American Wedding, Anchorman and many other television shows and movies. He also made regular appearances on The Bachelor franchise for group dates.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary and survived by his daughter Hope.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his friends and family during this time.