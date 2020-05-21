Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced for 2020

Here are the major nominations for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air on CBS June 26th!
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B)
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)
Maura West (Ava, GH)
Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton (Jason, GH)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin, GH)
Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days)
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Braun (Kim, GH)
Rebecca Budig (Hayden, GH)
Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, Days)
Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R)
Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)
Wally Kurth (Justin, Days)
Chandler Massey (Will, Days)
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)
Paul Telfer (Xander, Days)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sasha Calle (Lola, Y&R)
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days)
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
Thia Megia (Haley, Days)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elissa Kapneck (Sasha, Y&R)
Michael Knight (Martin, GH)
Eva LaRue (Celeste, Y&R)
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon, Y&R)
Chrishell Stause (Jordan, Days)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES WRITING TEAM
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING TEAM
B&B
Days
GH
Y&R
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DAYTIME DRAMA
After Forever
The Bay The Series
DARK/WEB
Eastsiders
Studio City
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking
Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Rachael Ray, 30 Minute Meals
OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Giada Entertains
Milk Street
30 Minute Meals
Valerie’s Home Cooking
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday Today With Willie Geist
Today
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E! News
ET
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST(S)
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today With Hoda & Jenna
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of Today
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today With Hoda & Jenna
The View
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST(S)
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Maury Povich, Maury
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Talk