Celebrity Spotlight: Raphael Alejandro

Raphael Alejandro opens up to TVGrapevine about his career, life and everything n between.

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I’m the youngest of three siblings. We are all actors. When I was 4, I wanted to try acting as my sister, Dalila Bela, and as my brother, Bruce Salomon did. I saw them having so much fun on set that I wanted to do it as well. I enjoyed it so much that I decided to continue doing it for a long time to come.

How would you describe Bunk’d?

Bunk’d is a show about a summer camp where campers and counselors go through many crazy adventures about friendship, family and life at camp.

What attracted you to the role?

What attracted me to the role of Matteo is that he is afraid of everything and he doesn’t really like to try new adventures. Those characteristics are very different from who I am, and I liked the fact that they presented me with a challenge as an actor to portray those characteristics correctly.

What was it like working with such a great cast?

I really enjoy working with my cast mates. We have so much fun on and off set. We really became very close, like a family. I feel very grateful and proud to work with such amazing actors who are amazing human beings as well.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Well, I think that I’m a pretty coordinated person, not like Matteo, so for me, portraying someone uncoordinated like him was a very big challenge.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Sliding on an oatmeal Slip & Slide, being trapped on a huge spider web, playing a gangster, pretending to be a jazz singer and learning ASL are some of my favorite memories from set.

What else are you working on?

Bunk’d was picked up for a 5th Season, so I will be working on it pretty soon. Also, I have a feature film coming up in July 2021 called “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. I also have two Disney Channel animation projects that I’m a part off. Hopefully, this quarantine will end soon, and I will be able to start recording them.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I love to create crazy food combinations that, sometimes, when I taste them, they’re not so good.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Some of the shows that I’m watching these days are My Hero Academia, The Last Avatar, Recess and Malcolm in The Middle.

Anything else you want to share?