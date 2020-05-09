TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Interviews Music

Celebrity Spotlight:  Halston Dare

BySammi Turano

May 9, 2020 , ,

Halston Dare is an up and coming singer who is on her way to becoming the next big thing. She has the talent, the look and the drive to join the ranks of greats like Christina Aguilera, Tina Turner and Cher. Herr latest single Replace You was just released and already has people buzzing. 

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the young singer teased that the song is something she is looking forward to people hearing. Like most of her work, it as inspired by her life and experiences she has had in the past. This song, like many of her others, has a special place in her heart and she can’t wait to hear the fan reaction. She also plans on sharing this song, as well as many others in her virtual concerts that she is doing via social media. Halston knows that this is a difficult time for many people and hopes to use her music as a way to make people feel better in uncertain times. 

Halston has an incredible work ethic who strives to keep making her dreams come true. Her biggest dream is to work with Julia Michaels by doing some sort of collaboration. For her, it would be a huge honor to do this and hopes that someday this dream will become a reality.

Halston’s talent and big personality are what make her noticeable. Her heart and positivity? That is what makes her unforgettable. 

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Tristan Thomas

J May, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Jesse Eplan

J May, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Dan Berk

J May, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Books Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Subconscious Power

May 10, 2020 Sammi Turano
40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 10

May 9, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Scandals/Crime

PR Expert Weighs in On the Ongoing Lori Loughlin Scandal

May 9, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews Music

Celebrity Spotlight:  Halston Dare

May 9, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!