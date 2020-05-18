American Idol Announces New Winner

“American Idol” rounds out its all-new innovative and critically celebrated season on ABC, crowning Just Sam as the next singing sensation live during the epic grand finale event!

Grand finale performances included the following:

• Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo and Top 11 performing a medley of iconic Aretha Franklin songs

• GRAMMY® winner Lauren Daigle and Top 5 performing 3x platinum hit “You Say”

• Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker performing “Bless The Broken Road”

• Luke Bryan performing his new single “One Margarita”

• Katy Perry performing her new single “Daisies” in its first-ever TV debut

• Lionel Richie performing “We are the World” joined by Idol judges and members of the “American Idol” family, including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery

See you next season!