Actor Jerry Stiller Dead at 92

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor Jerry Stiller, best known for his comedic roles in television and movies, has died. He was 92 years old.

His son, actor Ben Stiller, announced the news on Twitter earlier today.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

The iconic actor, known for his short, yet commanding stature, mustache and red hair, was seen in several hit shows, including King of Queens as Arthur and Seinfeld and Mr. Constanza. He also appeared in movies such as Zoolander and On The Line, with son Ben and Lance Bass, respectively.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his loved ones during this time.