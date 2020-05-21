ABC to Air New Bachelor Special

Before there was “Champagne-Gate,” there was the first toast that paved the way for seasons of love, drama, and cherished Monday nights that became a pop-culture phenomenon known as “The Bachelor” franchise. Beginning MONDAY, JUNE 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), join the rest of Bachelor Nation as we stroll down memory lane and relive the most iconic romantic moments and jaw-dropping drama on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” Episodes will follow past Bachelors and Bachelorettes on their journeys to find love, giving audiences a chance to revisit the first-ever rose ceremony, watch rarely seen outtakes, and be reintroduced to some of Bachelor Nation’s unforgettable men and women.

Each Monday, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting the most notable moments from “The Bachelor” franchise. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with returning Bachelors and Bachelorettes, as well as fan-favorites cast members from each season.

The first featured seasons on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” are the following:

MONDAY, JUNE 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – “Sean Lowe” (“The Bachelor,” season 17, 2013)

MONDAY, JUNE 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – “Kaitlyn Bristowe” (“The Bachelorette,” season 11, 2015)

MONDAY, JUNE 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – “Ben Higgins” (“The Bachelor,” season 20, 2016)

The series begins MONDAY, JUNE 8, with “Sean Lowe,” whose unforgettable proposal stands out as one of the greatest in the history of “The Bachelor.” But before he found his happily ever after seven years ago, the former Kansas State football player from Dallas, Texas, greeted 26 stunning women who stepped out of the limos, excited about the possibility of romance. In his season we were introduced to Lesley, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss; Catherine, with whom he found a genuine and deep connection with; AshLee, who melted his heart with the story of her adoption as a little girl; and Sarah, who found the courage to free fall from the top of a skyscraper. Relive the dramatic and heartbreaking moments, including Tierra’s explosive fallout with AshLee, the most confrontational hometown visit with Desiree, and the devastating moment Lindsay, who showed up on the first night in a wedding dress, realized that she would not be getting the proposal she had hoped for.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.