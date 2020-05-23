TV Grapevine

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 15

May 23, 2020 , , , , , , ,

Recipe fifteen is in the books! Only 47 left to go for this challenge to be done.  I am excited with how this is progressing and only wish I could do more. However, I have been feeling under the weather these past few days, so cooking has taken a back seat.

This particular recipe was the Hustle Hard Chocolate Cheesecake. It is not quite as good as my mom’s special cheesecake, but it got rave reviews from my brother.

Believe it or not, it was quite easy to make. It didn’t require an oven or ice bath (like my mother’s) so it was a bit different from what I was used to in the past.

The crust was 1 box of wafer cookies (I used vanilla with cocoa powder added), 1 stick of melted butter, 3 tbs sugar, 1/2 tsp salt all blended together and put into a springform pan that is buttered and covered with parchment paper. Freeze for an hour.

The filling is 3 8 oz blocks of cream cheese at room temperature, 1 bag of melted chocolate chips,  1 1/4 cups of powdered sugar, 5 tbs sour cream, 3/4 tbs salt and 1 tsp vanilla all blended together. (I used my ninja blender because my hand mixer decided to not work) Add to frozen crust and let set in the fridge for 4-5 hours. Serve with cocoa powder on top if desired.

This is certainly an option for a potluck dessert in the future. While it was delicious, it was also very rich, so I was only able to eat a small portion at a time.

More coming soon, stay tuned.

By Sammi Turano

