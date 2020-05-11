TV Grapevine

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 12

BySammi Turano

May 11, 2020 , , , , , , ,

Another recipe is completed. I actually made this last night because I needed to finish up the package of chicken I had defrosted and wanted to make extra food for my brother to take to work. This was his orange (but really kind of burgundy) chicken and white rice. I must confess that I was kind of distracted yesterday and forgot to take the prep pictures, but I at least got one of the finished product.

Believe it or not, this dish was fairly easy to make. I was initially intimidated by it because it always sounded like a complicated dish to make, but it is another one I will add to my rotation, now that I know how easy it is to cook!

All you do is combine 3/4 cup of orange juice, 3 tbs soy sauce, 1 tbs sriracha, 1 tbs honey, 1 tsp sesame oil and 1/2 tsp pepper flakes in a pot and simmer until thickened. Set aside.

Coat chicken (any kind will do, I used thighs for mine and it came out delicious!) with egg and dip in cornstarch. Fry until cooked. Cover in sauce and serve with rice.

I finished the chicken in the air fryer after giving it a light crisping in an oiled pan. (After blotting the oil, of course!)

Cooking it in the air fryer (without the coating)is also a way to cut back on fat and calories if you are watching that.

Next time,I plan on just using the air fryer because it was a bit too oily for my liking, even after blotting it and putting it in the air fryer. (Plus, I like any excuse to use it!)

If you want a vegetarian version, simply use tofu instead of chicken. I did this for my sister in law and it came out just as good.

More tomorrow, stay tuned!

