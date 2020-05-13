13 Reasons Why Final Season Sneak Peek

Netflix just released a sneak peek of the final season of 13 Reasons Why and we have it here to share with you! Last year, the cast of 13 Reasons Why came together and kicked off filming the series’ fourth and final season with an emotional table read. On June 5th, we’ll say our final goodbyes to the Liberty High School seniors in the powerful conclusion to the series that has changed the landscape of young adult television.

Season3 4 Cast: Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Season 4 logline: