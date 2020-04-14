US Bookies Makes New Masked Singer Predictions

The Banana is the odds-on favorite to be eliminated next on the Masked Singer, and the bookies are confident Brett Michaels will be revealed, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com (See Disclaimer Below). Along with being the biggest longshot to win the season at 33/1, the Banana has 1/5 odds to be the next singer eliminated, and Brett Michaels is the odds-on favorite to be under the mask at 1/2.

The Rhino follows as the next most likely to be eliminated in the next episode, with 4/6 odds. Still the odds-on favorite to be under the mask, Barry Zito’s odds improved slightly from 10/11 to 5/6 since last week, indicating oddsmakers believe it is even more likely that he is the Rhino.

“Since the latest episode, the oddsmakers have grown more confident that Jesse McCartney is the Turtle,” says US-Bookies betting industry analyst Alex Donohue. “His odds to be under the Turtle mask improved slightly from 6/5 to 5/6, while nearest competitor Adam Lambert drifted further back, as his odds to be the Turtle worsened from 3/1 to 7/2.”

The Frog is the odds-on favorite to take home the Golden Mask this season, currently holding 4/7 odds to do so. As of now, Bow Wow is the favorite to be under the mask, with 1/4 odds, followed by Romeo Miller at 6/4.

“Betting data has been a strong predictor of singer identities this season,” says Donohue. “Rob Gronkowski being unmasked as the White Tiger marked the fourth singer bookies correctly picked, as the odds already predicted Chaka Khan being Miss Monster, Tom Bergeron being the Taco and JoJo Siwa being the T-Rex. The oddsmakers also correctly predicted five of the singers’ identities last season.”

Odds to Win the Golden Mask on The Masked Singer Season Three:

Frog – 4/7

Kitty – 5/2

Night Angel – 3/1

Turtle – 7/2

Astronaut – 14/1

Rhino – 20/1

Banana – 33/1

Odds to be Eliminated Next:

Banana – 1/5

Rhino – 4/6

Kitty – 25/1

Frog – 33/1



Who is the Turtle?

Jesse McCartney – 5/6

Adam Lambert – 7/2

Nick Lachey – 4/1

Drew Lachey – 6/1

Aaron Carter – 7/1

Billie Joe Armstrong – 14/1

Who is the Banana?

Brett Michaels – 1/2

Brad Paisley – 6/4

Jason Bateman – 5/1

Darius Rucker – 13/2

Who is the Frog?

Bow Wow – 1/4

Romeo Miller (Lil Romeo) – 6/4

Ray J – 6/1

Seth MacFarlane – 7/1

Justin Theroux – 10/1

Alfonso Ribeiro – 14/1

DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jeffrey Allen Townes) – 18/1

Who is the Kitty?

Elizabeth Gillies – Evens (1/1)

Elizabeth Berkley – 21/10

Sarah Hyland – 7/2

Nicole Richie – 18/5

Lindsay Lohan – 5/1

Mae Whitman – 5/1

Kate Bosworth – 7/1

Minnie Driver – 10/1

Who is the Rhino?

Barry Zito – 5/6

John Travolta – 6/4

Tim Tebow – 5/1

Jason Aldean: 11/2

Vince Gill: 7/1

Tim McGraw: 10/1

Gary Chapman: 12/1

Alex Rodriguez: 16/1

Who is the Astronaut?

Hunter Hayes – 2/11

Joseph Gordon Levitt – 7/4

Josh Hutcherson – 3/1

Adam Devine – 7/2

Lance Bass – 4/1

David Archuleta – 18/5

Joe Jonas – 8/1

Who is the Night Angel?

Kandi Burruss – 1/6

Taylor Dayne – 11/4

Tamar Braxton – 4/1

Monica – 4/1

Lil Kim – 5/1

Jeffree Star – 10/1

Disclaimer: The odds posted in this article are for illustrative purposes only, as wagering on such props is not currently legal in any U.S. state. The data was based on betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal.

