ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase!

Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers.

These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills.

For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t Get Caught.