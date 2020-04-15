The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Premiere: Favorite Moments

It is the season TEN premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are all back with diamonds. Joining them this season is Garcelle Beauvais (as a full time housewife), Camille Grammer-Meyer, Sutton Strake and Brandi Granville as friends. Other ladies, including Eileen Davidson and Faye Resnick are also rumored to be making appearances.

Rumor also has it that there is going to be a lot of controversy and drama, particularly with Denise and Brandi. Let’s see what happens, shall we? Here us our Quick-Cap!

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

– The big focus in this episode seems to be on Kyle’s Fashion Week debut. It is her very first time showing, so she is understandably nervous. I love how the ladies are so supportive, especially Dorit, who has a lot of experience in this.

– This New York Fashion Week trip reminds me of the Sex and the City 2 movie.

– Teddi, Erika, Lisa and Denise also go to a strip club, where Erika opens up about her past working in that club. She is so open,so honest and so real. I adore her!

– We get to meet and know Garcelle and Sutton. I am not sure why Sutton was not a full time housewife, but I’m curious to see how she does on the show. Maybe she will pull a Kathryn and become full time mid season?

-Garcelle is so sassy and fun. I just want to get a drink with her and talk about random topics. I also love hearing about her life growing up.

-Lisa reveals her younger daughter Amelia is in NY, while her oldest daughter Delilah is in LA.

– Sutton’s house is AWESOME and she is a hoot! She may be my new favorite on the show.

– Denise opens up about child support issues with ex Charlie Sheen. Erika actually offers to have her husband get her legal support, while Garcelle and Teddi offer moral support. Denise, however, wants to handle it on her own.

-I am LOVING Kyle’s bangs.

– These ladies nights are GOALS.

– Also goals….Kyle’s family. If that isn’t love, I don’t know what is anymore. I know we didn’t see much, but that FaceTime call with Mauricio was amazing. I also enjoyed seeing her daughters in the show.

-Teddi announces her pregnancy to everyone. Congrats! Erika is impressed with how Teddi does so much while pregnant.

– The women are walking in the show to support Kyle….how sweet.

– PARIS AND NICKY HILTON are there. It’s so nice they are supporting their Aunt Kyle.

-Faye is walking too. I wonder how much she will show up this season.

-Denise stopped shooting in December…and the ladies are ANGRY. Looks like it is going to be crazy.

More next week! Stay tuned.