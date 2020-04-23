TV Grapevine

The Masked Singer: This Show is Bananas!

Sammi Turano

Apr 23, 2020

Tonight we found out the man behind the Banana mask on Fox’s The Masked Singer. After some good guesses, the panel finally got it right tonight!

The Banana was none other than rock and roller BRET MICHAELS! He rocked the stage, but fell short of making it to the final six.

THE BANANA’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/YPsAKH0LIlI

“THE BANANA’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/X01eO1BfGnQ

THINGS HEAT UP WHEN GORDON RAMSAY TAKES HIS SEAT AT

THE PANELISTS’ DESK, AND THE FINAL SIX SINGERS COMPETE ON

AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF “THE MASKED SINGER”

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

