TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps Video

The Masked Singer: Getting Space-y

BySammi Turano

Apr 29, 2020 , , ,

The Masked Singer is getting down to the nitty gritty of the season and we are just weeks away from the finale. It is getting harder and harder to say goodbye to everyone, but that’s show business, baby!

 

The astronaut was eliminated tonight and it was none other than country singing superstar………..HUNTER HAYES!

“THE ASTRONAUT’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/yPH2WODItKw

“THE ASTRONAUT’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/79CMQceX-io

COMEDIAN JEFF DYE JOINS

THE PANELISTS’ DESK IN THE QUARTERFINALS OF

“THE MASKED SINGER”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Real housewives of beverly hills
Recaps

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Episode 3 Recap 4/29/2020

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Previews Video

Joe Jonas in Cup of Joe on Quibi

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Previews Video

HBO To Air Autism The Sequel

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Recaps Video

The Masked Singer: Getting Space-y

Apr 29, 2020 Sammi Turano
Real housewives of beverly hills
Recaps

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Episode 3 Recap 4/29/2020

Apr 29, 2020 Sammi Turano
Movies

Hanelle Culpepper Chooses New AFI Movie Pick

Apr 29, 2020 Sammi Turano
TV News

Gordon Ramsay Returns to National Geographic

Apr 29, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!