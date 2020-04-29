The Masked Singer: Getting Space-y

The Masked Singer is getting down to the nitty gritty of the season and we are just weeks away from the finale. It is getting harder and harder to say goodbye to everyone, but that’s show business, baby!

The astronaut was eliminated tonight and it was none other than country singing superstar………..HUNTER HAYES!

