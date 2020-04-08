TV Grapevine

The Masked Singer: Another One Hops Away

We are down to the final six on Fox’s The Masked Singer..or the Super Six, as Nick called it.  Tonight was a tough and epic battle, but at the end of the night we had to say goodbye to the Kangaroo, who quickly became a fan favorite.

Without further ado, here is the identity of our Kangaroo!

“THE KANGAROO” IS MODEL, ENTREPRENEUR AND INFLUENCER JORDYN WOODS!

“THE KANGAROO’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/ci_rYWVy5ak

“THE KANGAROO’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/OcvWUTR_39g

GET YOUR DIY COSTUMES READY AND SING ALONG TO YOUR FAVORITE PERFORMANCES FROM THE TOP SEVEN NEXT WEEK ON THE FIRST EVER SING-A-LONG

EPISODE OF “THE MASKED SINGER”

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

