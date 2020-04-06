TV Grapevine

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Sneak Peek

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Sneak Peek

Apr 6, 2020
Here is a sneak peek at the Lifetime  special The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, which is set to air APRIL 11 AT 8PM

 

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis).  Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters — Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” and Angela Birchett as “Jacky” as they overcome humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.  

