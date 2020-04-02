Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Doctor Who

Anyone who knows me knows I am a HUGE fan of Doctor Who. I’ve binge watched the show more times than I could count and look forward to each new season and new Doctor.

So, imagine my delight when I discovered The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Doctor Who. The book is the first in a series for those who are huge fans of pop culture. Thanks to this book, I learned a lot about the series and things I am not have picked up on during my many binge watches. It is the perfect gift for any Whovian and something that makes reading even more fun.

This series is already a hit and I look forward to seeing what’s next.

The new line of books is dedicated to pop culture phenomenon from movies to TV shows and will include titles on the films of Harry Potter, Friends, Golden Girls, The Handmaid’s Tale, Riverdale, American Horror Story, Black Mirror, etc.

The first book in the series, The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Doctor Who, Season 11 by Mackenzie Flohr, will take readers on a journey through time and space, showing how Doctor Who became the longest-running show on television by weaving through its history, starting with the current incarnation of the Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker. The book will examine the impact of having the first female Doctor in the show’s five decade-long history among fans and critics as well as In addition to exploring the details of creating this season of the show, the book will examine the impact of having the first female Doctor in the show’s five decade-long history among fans and critics, as well as include exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with Wendy Abrahams, Beth Axford, Christian Basel, Will Brooks, Ken Deep, Stephen Hatcher, Krystal Moore, David Solomons and Alisa Stern.

Publisher Lori Perkins has tapped different authors for each Binge Watcher Guide who are experts in pop culture and chose Mackenzie Flohr for The Doctor Who series.

“Working on this book with Mackenzie Flohr has been amazing. She has an almost comprehensive knowledge of the show, as well as an incredible passion for the world of Doctor Who,” said Publisher Lori Perkins

“2018 was a huge year for Doctor Who and Whovians around the world with the debut of our first female Doctor,” said Author Mackenzie Flohr. “It is an honor to start this nonfiction series on Jodie Whittaker and her 13th Doctor.”

Books and downloads are available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles Nook, iTunes, and Kobo.