Sammi’s Favorite Things: Doolittle

Own the movie all the animals are talking about and go an epic journey with a hilarious always cold bear, an anxious gorilla, a lovable giraffe, a ferocious tiger, and more! The adventurous tale is brought to life with an all-star cast that includes the voice talents of Academy® Award winner Emma Thompson (Last Christmas, Late Night), Academy® Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, “Mr. Robot”), Selena Gomez (“Wizards of Waverly Place”), John Cena (“WWE”), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and more. The film is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) and produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr. electrifies as the man who could talk to animals: DOLITTLE. After losing his wife, he hermits himself away behind the high wall of his manor but is forced to set sail on an epic adventure when the queen falls gravely ill. Helping Dolittle in search of a rare cure are his rambunctious animal friends—including Chee-Chee (Malek), an anxious, self-conscious gorilla; Dab-Dab (Octavia Spencer, The Help), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck; the bickering duo of cynical, neurotic ostrich Plimpton (Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”) and chilly-but-chill polar bear Yoshi (Cena); as well as a headstrong parrot named Polynesia (Thompson). Catch incredible bonus content that you can only see on the 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital release showcasing the making of the film and insight to all the cast.