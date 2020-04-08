Sammi’s Favorite Things: Chamberlain Coffee

As a coffee lover, I am forever trying new blends and brands and am on a first name basis with the baristas in Starbucks. However, here are days where there is no time to stop or even make a pot at home. What is a coffee addict to do?

Enter Chamberlain Coffee. Created by Emma Chamberlain, a famous influencer, the coffee comes in single served bags, similar to tea bags. It a simple way to get our caffeine fix on the go without sacrificing taste. (It is probably one of the best coffees I’ve tried, and believe me,I’ve sampled a LOT!) Best of all, it is budget friendly!

More info:

Each Chamberlain Steeped Coffee Bag is pre-ground, pre-dosed, and nitro-sealed for freshness using 100% specialty coffee from Bixby Roasting Co. After personally sampling craft coffee from over 15 countries, Emma selected a blend of sustainably grown coffees from Colombia, Guatemala, and Nicaragua that are hand-roasted in small batches at Bixby’s L.A. headquarters. The result is a rich and smooth cup with hints of chocolate and cherry.

Features of Steeped Coffee include: