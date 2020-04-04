TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Robert De Niro Makes AFI Movie Announcement

Movies

Robert De Niro Makes AFI Movie Announcement

BySammi Turano

Apr 4, 2020 , ,
Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro announced AFI Movie Club’s  selection: DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB. “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here. This is the War Room!” The film appears on several of AFI’s lists of the greatest American films – including #3 on the AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 LAUGHS!

 

DID YOU KNOW? Stanley Kubrick ordered 3,000 custard pies for the production. They were to be used in an alternate ending depicting a pie fight between the Russians and the Americans. View exclusive AFI Archive clips of Samuel L. Jackson and Robin Williamstalking about their favorite DR. STRANGELOVE moments.

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Impractical jokers
Movies

Impractical Jokers Movie News

J Mar, 2020 Sammi Turano
First signal
Movies Previews Video

First Signal Preview

J Feb, 2020 Sammi Turano
Jen Lyons
Interviews Movies

Celebrity Spotlight: Jen Lyons

J Feb, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Robert De Niro
Movies

Robert De Niro Makes AFI Movie Announcement

Apr 4, 2020 Sammi Turano
Dean Devlin
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Dean Devlin

Apr 4, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Sabrina Bryan
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Sabrina Bryan

Apr 4, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Lauren Lee Smith
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Lauren Lee Smith

Apr 3, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!