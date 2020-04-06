TV Grapevine

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 taglines have been released! Most of them reference what is going on in each woman’s life during filming. Check them out below:

Teddi Mellencamp: “You never know what to expect when I’m expecting.”

Erika Jayne: “Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey.”

Garcelle Beauvais:  “Life is an audition and honey, I am getting that part.”

Denise Richards: “My life may not be a fairytale, but I’ll always get a happy ending.”

Lisa Rinna: “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching.”

Dorit Kemsley: “I won’t settle for anything else than everything.”

Kyle Richards: “Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyones’ closet.”

 

RHOBH season ten premieres on April 15, only on Bravo.

