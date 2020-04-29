TV Grapevine

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Episode 3 Recap 4/29/2020

It is season ten, episode three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.  Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure. 

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Kyle’s family gave her a cute welcome home party.

– I cannot get over how grown up Portia got! WOW!

– I might be in the minority, but Kyle’s bangs are cute. She has exactly the look I want. 

– Erika’s dedication to playing Roxie Hart in Chicago is so inspiring.

– Teddi has the cutest baby bump.

– I am LOVING Sutton and want to see her become a full time housewife. Is she a bit extra?Yes, but so am I, so who am I to judge?

– Teddi may have handled the invite fiasco very poorly, but I get why she would feel hurt. Sutton is right though, they are very different.

– Lisa is NOT a vegan. Good to know?

– Dorit’s outfit reminds me of high school…cargo pants, sheer top with the bra showing, nothing I did or was allowed to wear, but I recall girls wearing that stuff.

– Poor Denise looks like she is dying in pain.

-Garcelle is goals. Seriously, I want to be her best friend for life.

– This dinner party may not be one from hell, but it is awkward with Teddi and Sutton. 

– This first impression game can go south quickly.

– The men on this show give the best snarky commentary. 

– Sutton is brutally honest. Damn, girl! 

– I am so feeling for Teddi right now. I know she wants this to work and she is hormonal, but I still feel for her.

– Aaron’s job sounds so fascinating. 

– Teddi announces she is having a girl.

– It looks like we are going to see lots of drama with Teddi and Sutton.

– I love how they take cars instead of drinking and driving. Go Bravo and THANK YOU for showing that.

– I honestly think Teddi wants them there, but worries they don’t want to go, so she told them to not go if they don’t want to….and it came across poorly.

– I hope I can do splits like that when I am Kyle’s age. I can’t do them now, but that is irrelevant. 

– Erika is proving to be such a wonderful, sweet friend.

– This thing with the retreat it becoming like high school.

More next week, stay tuned.

