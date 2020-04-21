TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Previews Video

Netflix Releases All Day and A Night Preview

BySammi Turano

Apr 21, 2020 , , ,
Netflix

Netflix is on a roll with releasing previews of their new shows!  Today they just released the sneak peek for All Day and A Night, set to premiere May 1st. Check it out below!

As soft-spoken Jahkor Abraham Lincoln (Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences. Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld) whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable. A powerful film from Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, ALL DAY AND A NIGHT is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), and Jared Ian Goldman (Ingrid Goes West).
The drama co-stars Isaiah John (Snowfall), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), Shakira Ja’Nai Paye (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Regina Taylor (The Unit), Christopher Meyer (The Affair) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Netflix
Previews Video

Hollywood Sneak Peek on Netflix

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Music Previews Video

New Kimmy Schmidt Special Coming to Netflix

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Previews Video

CW Releases Riverdale Musical Sneak Peek

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Interviews Movies

Celebrity Spotlight: Max Talisman

Apr 21, 2020 Sammi Turano
Netflix
Previews Video

Netflix Releases All Day and A Night Preview

Apr 21, 2020 Sammi Turano
TV News

Celebrity Spotlight: Jason Collett

Apr 20, 2020 Sammi Turano
Netflix
Previews Video

Hollywood Sneak Peek on Netflix

Apr 20, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!