Natalie Portman Chooses AFI Movie of the Day

BySammi Turano

Apr 24, 2020 , , , ,

Natalie Portman just announced her AFI Movie Club selection: DIRTY DANCING. The film is featured on three of AFI’s lists of the greatest American films, earning a place on the list of the greatest love stories of all time. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” is ranked #86 on AFI’s greatest songs in American film, and “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” is on AFI’s list of the 100 best movie quotes!

Movie Trivia: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey previously starred together in director John Milius’ RED DAWN.

